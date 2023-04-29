Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.32.

Shares of ODFL opened at $320.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

