Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

