Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,869,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of META stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $241.68. The stock has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

