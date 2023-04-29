Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 431 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $112.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $113.90.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

