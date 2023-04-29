Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes $55,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $62,033,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 403,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 306,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,299,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,968,000 after purchasing an additional 302,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $95.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.