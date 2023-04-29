Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes $61,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $102.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

