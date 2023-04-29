Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes $74,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Up 2.0 %

PTC stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $139.91.

Insider Activity at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $1,077,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,664,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,959,889.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,579 shares of company stock worth $58,570,484 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.09.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.