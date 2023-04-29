Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 70,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 348,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Hesai Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

