Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.49 million.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of HESM stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $34.99.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $314.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.57%.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $63,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 518,968 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 478,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 268,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 195,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

