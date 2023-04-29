HF Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.78. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

