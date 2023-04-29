HF Advisory Group LLC Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 73,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. 1,035,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,931. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.