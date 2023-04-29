HF Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. IQVIA accounts for 1.2% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 21.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.87.

IQV stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

