Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,410 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Hillman Solutions worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 3.6 %

HLMN stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.93. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.66 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $230,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 975,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.