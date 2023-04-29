Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HGV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.