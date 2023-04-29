Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.68-5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69. Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.54-1.59 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HLT opened at $144.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.72. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $162.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,490,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,214,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,098,000 after acquiring an additional 310,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

