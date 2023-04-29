Holistic Financial Partners Purchases Shares of 12,114 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after purchasing an additional 350,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,749,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $30.64. 12,036,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,733,402. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.