Holistic Financial Partners Sells 169 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.30. 8,262,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,646,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $437.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

