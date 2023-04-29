Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.93. 18,882,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,946,496. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

