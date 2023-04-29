Hollencrest Capital Management Has $741,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVS Health Stock Performance
NYSE CVS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,106,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,740. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.98. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.