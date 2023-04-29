Hollencrest Capital Management Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for 1.2% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $35.49. 981,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,219. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

