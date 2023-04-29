Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $1.17 Million in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 218,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:REGL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.36. 119,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.