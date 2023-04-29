Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $1.17 Million in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 218,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
BATS:REGL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.36. 119,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
