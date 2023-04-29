Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.46. 26,954,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,114,650. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.98. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

