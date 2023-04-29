Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,094 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.10% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 142,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $41.11. 564,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,369. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $43.52.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

