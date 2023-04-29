Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 2,199 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 67,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,284,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,452,000 after acquiring an additional 143,885 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. 11,070,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,813,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

