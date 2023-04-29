Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.5-37.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.81 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.55-$9.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $199.84. 2,851,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,084. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.54. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

