Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $28.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $597.37.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $530.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $502.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Humana by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

