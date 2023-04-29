Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Shares Down 22.6%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating) fell 22.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Hunter Technology Trading Down 22.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$544,800.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

