Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

