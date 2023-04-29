Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Tops $262.04 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for about $29,214.63 or 0.99855395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $262.04 million and $14,390.03 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

