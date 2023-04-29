Huobi BTC Price Tops $29,320.13 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $29,320.13 or 0.99786057 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $262.99 million and approximately $15,759.11 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

