Hxro (HXRO) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Hxro token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $55.67 million and approximately $3.38 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Hxro Profile

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

