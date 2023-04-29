IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.69.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.45. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

