IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Stock Price Up 106.4%

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) traded up 106.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engaged in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensors and on-card enrollment solutions. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

