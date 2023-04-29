IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $22,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after buying an additional 4,090,398 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,021,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,190,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,374,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

