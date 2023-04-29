IFP Advisors Inc Buys 22,022 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,022 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

JEPI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,988. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $60.05.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

