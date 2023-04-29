IFP Advisors Inc Buys 6,184 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

