IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,185 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $18,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.90. 2,733,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,959. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

