IFP Advisors Inc Has $8.89 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.09. The stock had a trading volume of 189,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,778. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $197.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

