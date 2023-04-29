IFP Advisors Inc Invests $13.46 Million in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 532,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,461,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,281,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Up 0.2 %

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

