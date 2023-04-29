IFP Advisors Inc Sells 65,709 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,709 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 309.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. 2,992,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,083. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

