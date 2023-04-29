IFP Advisors Inc Sells 68,753 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,753 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $56.15. 1,225,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,708. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

