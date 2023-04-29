IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at B. Riley

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. IMAX has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.82.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IMAX by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in IMAX by 1,905.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IMAX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

