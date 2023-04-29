ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 204.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
IMGN stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 18,556,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,168. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.93. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.63.
Several equities analysts have commented on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
