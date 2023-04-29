Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Up 24.6% in April

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,400 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 710,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on INGR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.75. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

