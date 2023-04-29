Insider Buying: Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) CEO Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) CEO Gerald P. Plush acquired 2,500 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $45,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,897.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $629.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.98. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMTB. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

