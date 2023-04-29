Insider Buying: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Insider Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) insider Mark A. Gooch acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,950.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance
CTBI opened at $36.01 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $647.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.
Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.
