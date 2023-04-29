Insider Buying: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Insider Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) insider Mark A. Gooch acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,950.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

CTBI opened at $36.01 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $647.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.