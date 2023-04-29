Insider Buying: Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) CAO Purchases $32,910.00 in Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,066.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.