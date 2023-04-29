Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CFO Sells 977 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.20. 607,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.64 and a 200 day moving average of $211.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

