Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

PODD traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $318.04. The stock had a trading volume of 332,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,154. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $328.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.83. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,300.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

