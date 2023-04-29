Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Integer also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.25.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 447,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,359. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Integer by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Integer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.