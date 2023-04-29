Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Integer also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.25.
Shares of ITGR stock traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 447,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,359. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Integer by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Integer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
